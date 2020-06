Sabine ten Doesschate (L) and Boudewijn van Eijck, lawyers of one of the four suspects, Russian Oleg Pulatov, are seen as the trial resumed at the high security court building at Schiphol Airport, near Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 08 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis (4-L) opens the court session as the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 trial resumed at the high security court building at Schiphol Airport, near Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 08 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN / POOL

Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis (L) opens the court session as the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 trial resumed at the high security court building at Schiphol Airport, near Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 08 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN / POOL

Defense attorneys for a Russian suspect who is one of four people accused of downing Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over the Ukraine on 17 July 2014 requested more time to prepare their case as the trial in absentia resumed on Monday after a hiatus imposed by the coronavirus.

The lawyers said the pandemic had hampered their ability to prepare the case and travel to meet the defendants, who remain at large.