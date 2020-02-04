Disgraced former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein (d) leaves State Supreme Court in New York, New York, on 03 February 2020, a day in which his defense team cross-examined one the six women who have taken the witness stand to accuse him of sex crimes. EPA-EFE/Nora Quintanilla

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein (R) arrives in court with members of his legal team on 03 Febuary 2020 for another day of his sexual assault trial at New York State Supreme Court in New York, New York, USA. EPA-EFE/Justine Lane

A key witness in Harvey Weinstein's sex-crimes trial in New York was cross-examined Monday by the disgraced film producer's defense team, who tried to discredit her rape allegations by saying she used him to forge a career in Hollywood.

Jessica Mann, a former actress who said she was not being represented by an attorney, was unable to give clear yes or no answers to many of the piercing questions but provided greater details of a relationship Weinstein's attorneys said she sought to leverage for professional gain.