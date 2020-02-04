A key witness in Harvey Weinstein's sex-crimes trial in New York was cross-examined Monday by the disgraced film producer's defense team, who tried to discredit her rape allegations by saying she used him to forge a career in Hollywood.
Jessica Mann, a former actress who said she was not being represented by an attorney, was unable to give clear yes or no answers to many of the piercing questions but provided greater details of a relationship Weinstein's attorneys said she sought to leverage for professional gain.