People gather in Warsaw on Friday, 30 October 2020, to protest a court ruling expected to all but eliminate legal abortion in Poland. EFE/EPA/Leszek Szymanski POLAND OUT

Tens of thousands took to the streets of this capital Friday for yet another protest against last week's ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal that would effectively bar abortions in Poland.

Women - and quite a few men - marched in Warsaw despite a threat by the public prosecutor to charge protest organizers with "causing an epidemiological threat" as Poland saw its highest one-day totals of new coronavirus cases, 21,629, and deaths, 202.