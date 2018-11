Indian people set off firecrackers during the Diwali festival celebrations near New Delhi, India, Nov 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HARISH TYAGI

New Delhi on Thursday woke up to toxic smog a day after the festival Diwali as people continued to let off firecrackers until the early hours despite a deadline set by the Supreme Court this year.

According to India's Central Pollution Control Board, PM10 - particulate matter smaller than 10 micrometers - and PM2.5 - particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers - were recorded as several times higher than those considered toxic by the World Health Organization (WHO).