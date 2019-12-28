Supporters of the Indian Congress party listen to a speech of party leader Rahul Gandhi (not pictured) during a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Guwahati, India, 28 December 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

Supporters of the Indian Congress party attend a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Guwahati, India, 28 December 2019.

Dozens of women covered in veils and blankets have been braving the bone-chilling December nights in a New Delhi neighborhood for the last 13 days for a sit-in to protest India’s controversial new citizenship law that is widely considered discriminatory toward Muslims.

The demonstration is against the recently passed Citizenship (Amendment) Act and a planned nationwide census to identify illegal immigrants, which has sparked fears of Muslims being effectively reduced to second-class citizens in a constitutionally secular country.