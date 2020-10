A man ventures out in Tizimin, Mexico, on Wednesday, 7 October 2020, as Hurricane Delta slams the Yucatan Peninsula. EFE-EPA/Cuauhtemoc Moreno

People venture out in Tizimin, Mexico, on Wednesday, 7 October 2020, as Hurricane Delta slams the Yucatan Peninsula. EFE-EPA/Cuauhtemoc Moreno

Hurricane Delta made landfall before dawn Wednesday on the Yucatan Peninsula, Mexican authorities said.

After reaching Category 4 on the ascending five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, the storm weakened to a Category 2 before reaching Mexico, though it is expected to re-strengthen when it moves back over the Gulf of Mexico.