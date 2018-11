Washington, Nov. 7, 2018: The top elected Democrat in the United States, Nancy Pelosi, said Wednesday that her party's success this week in winning control of the House of Representatives bodes well for democracy. EPA/EFE/ Michael Reynolds

Dem leader says that the health of US democracy was at stake

The top elected Democrat in the United States, Nancy Pelosi, said Wednesday that her party's success this week in winning control of the House of Representatives bodes well for democracy.

"Yesterday's election was not only a vote to protect America's health care, it was a vote to restore the health of our democracy," the California congresswoman, who is likely to become House speaker in January, told reporters on Capitol Hill.