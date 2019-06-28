A composite image showing the 20 Democratic presidential hopefuls participating in the two presidential debates on June 26-27, 2019, in Miami: From left to right and top to bottom, they are: Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O'Rourke, Cory Booker, Michael Bennet, Tulsi Gabbard, Kristen Gillibrand, Julian Castro, Bill de Blasio, Tim Ryan, Jay Inslee, Marianne Williamson, Eric Swalwell, Andrew Yang, John Hickenlooper and John Delaney. EFE-EPA/Courtesy Official Photos / Editorial Use Only/No Sales

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Congressman Beto O'Rourke on Thursday demanded that the United States stop separating immigrant children from their parents and locking them up like "criminals," at the same time that they criticized the fact that private companies are making profits off this practice.

The three Democratic presidential hopefuls, who are in Miami for the pair of public debates among the top 20 aspirants for the party's 2020 presidential nomination, on Thursday traveled some 30 miles south of Miami to the Homestead Homestead Migrant Detention Facility, which has the capacity to house 3,200 people, is operated by a private company and has been the target of numerous complaints and much criticism.