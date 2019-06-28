New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Congressman Beto O'Rourke on Thursday demanded that the United States stop separating immigrant children from their parents and locking them up like "criminals," at the same time that they criticized the fact that private companies are making profits off this practice.
The three Democratic presidential hopefuls, who are in Miami for the pair of public debates among the top 20 aspirants for the party's 2020 presidential nomination, on Thursday traveled some 30 miles south of Miami to the Homestead Homestead Migrant Detention Facility, which has the capacity to house 3,200 people, is operated by a private company and has been the target of numerous complaints and much criticism.