US Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand speaks while on the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, USA, 10 August 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ELIJAH NOUVELAGE

United States Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who made feminism and women's equality the main focus of her presidential campaign, on Wednesday became the first female candidate to abandon the Democratic Party's race for the 2020 nomination, leaving 20 candidates still in the running, among them five other women.

In a video posted on her official Twitter account, Gillibrand announced the end of her campaign, which never aroused much interest among Democratic voters; the latest example of the lack of excitement generated by her candidacy was the fact that she failed to qualify for the party's next televised debate.