The sun sets on Los Cuervos forest in Ixchigua, Guatemala, on Thursday, 28 November 2019. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Park rangers Juan Ramirez Sandoval and Eleuterio Ramirez Martinez, both pushing 70, patrol Los Cuervos forest in this town near the border with Mexico to protect the dwindling stands of Guatemalan pine from illegal harvesting for sale as discount Christmas trees.

"It's called forest of Los Cuervos (the ravens), but all the ravens left more than 50 years ago," Eleuterio tells Efe with a weary laugh.