Photo provided on April 27, 2020, by the New York state governor's office showing Gov. Andrew Cuomo holding his daily coronavirus press briefing in Albany. EFE-EPA/Mike Groll - New York State Government/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

The economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic is causing demand to skyrocket at New York food banks, state Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday at his daily press conference in Albany in announcing new emergency funding to ensure that nobody in the state goes hungry.

According to Cuomo, demand at the centers distributing food to people in need has increased by 100 percent in New York City and up to 200 percent in Westchester County, just north of the Big Apple.