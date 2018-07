Hundreds take part in a rally to remember the 85 victims of the 1994 attack on the offices of the AMIA Jewish social and cultural organization, Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlota Ciudad

Leaders of Argentina's Jewish community, the families of the victims, and survivors commemorated here Wednesday the 85 people who died in a 1994 bomb attack on the offices of the AMIA Jewish social and cultural organization, renewing their demand for justice.

As has been done every July 18 since 1994, hundreds of people marched and gathered at AMIA's headquarters, in the neighborhood of Once, under the slogan "In times of impunity, remembering means demanding justice."