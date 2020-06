Maria Ressa (C), CEO and Executive Editor of online news site Rappler, arrives for a press conference after her promulgation case in Manila, Philippines, Jun. 15, 2020. Ressa was found guilty on the cyber-liber charges case filed against Rappler. EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Maria Ressa, CEO and Executive Editor of online news site Rappler, prepares to enter her vehicle after her promulgation case in Manila, Philippines, Jun. 15, 2020. EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Maria Ressa, CEO and Executive Editor of online news site Rappler, gestures to the media upon her arrival at a regional trial court in Manila, Philippines, Jun. 15, 2020. EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Maria Ressa, CEO and Executive Editor of online news site Rappler, speaks during a press conference after her promulgation case in Manila, Philippines, Jun. 15, 2020. Ressa was found guilty on the cyber-liber charges case filed against Rappler. EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

After being found guilty of cyber libel on Monday, prominent Filipino journalist Maria Ressa tells EFE in an interview that democracy has become weaker, not only in President Rodrigo Duterte's Philippines but also across the rest of the world with the rise of populist, authoritarian and fascist leaders.