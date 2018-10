Photo provided Democrat Gil Cisneros' political campaign on Oct. 31, 2018, showing the California District 39 candidate who told EFE that he wants to head to the House of Representatives in Washington to restore "sanity" to US politics. EFE-EPA/Gil Cisneros for Congress/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Gil Cisneros, the Democratic candidate for California's District 39 House seat, wants to head to Washington to return "sanity" to national politics and put a stop to the policies of President Donald Trump.

"We have to try to recover sanity in Washington and stop the lies from coming from the White House every day," Cisneros told EFE just a week before the Nov. 6 midterm elections.