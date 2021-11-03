Supporters of New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams react to speeches about his victory at an election night event at a hotel in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 02 November 2021. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Former police captain Eric Adams won New York City's election on Tuesday, becoming the second Black mayor in the city's history.

Adams had 67.2 percent of support with 76 percent of the votes counted, according to local media.