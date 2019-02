Democatic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (c) delivers a speech at the US Capitol in Washington on Feb. 7, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

Democatic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (c - facing) embraces fellow Democratic lawmaker Ilhan Omar during a press conference at the US Capitol in Washington on Feb. 7, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

Immigrants' rights protection groups and several Democratic lawmakers on Thursday urged Congress not to approve additional funding for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the government agency tasked with deporting people who enter the country unlawfully.

"An agency like ICE, which repeatedly and systematically violates human rights, does not deserve a dime," Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York, said near the US Capitol.