Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L), with Florida Governor and now-Senator-elect Rick Scott (R) during a photo-op in McConnell's Capitol office in Washington on Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EPA/SHAWN THEW

Democratic Florida Sen. Bill Nelson (r) holds a press conference with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (l) at the Capitol in Washington on Nov. 13, 2018. EFE-EPA/SHAWN THEW

Veteran Sen. Bill Nelson on Sunday conceded to his Republican opponent in the Florida Senate race, Gov. Rick Scott, whom he telephoned to congratulate after the results of the state's manual vote recount showed that Scott had maintained the early lead he had acquired on election night on Nov. 6.

Nelson acknowledged his defeat in a video message directed at his supporters, whom he thanked for voting for him and helping in his election campaign.