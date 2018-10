Thai candidate for leader of Democrat Party, Alongkorn Ponlaboot (L) greets supporters before registering for the elections at Democrat Party headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai candidates for the leader of Democrat Party (L-R) Warong Dechgitvigrom, Abhisit Vejjajiva and Alongkorn Ponlaboot pose for pictures after registering for the elections at Democrat Party headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Leading figures of Thailand's Democrat Party met in Bangkok on Monday to elect a candidate for elections scheduled for next year.

Alongkorn Ponlaboot and Warong Dechgitvigrom put themselves forward to contest the party leadership, currently held by Abhisit Vejjajiva, to run in the Feb. 2019 elections, the first to be held in the country since a military coup in 2014.