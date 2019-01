Newly elected Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (c, in red) swears in Democratic lawmakers in Congress on Jan. 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/ JIM LO SCALZO

Newly elected Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi presides over the House at the US Capitol on Jan. 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/ SHAWN THEW

Newly elected Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (c, in red), surrounded by her grandchildren, presides over the House of Representatives at the US Capitol on Jan. 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi was elected Thursday as speaker of the US House of Representatives, a post she held previously from 2007-2011.

The veteran 78-year-old congresswomen from California received 220 votes from her colleagues in the lower house, making her the new speaker, while the Republican candidate, Kevin McCarthy, received 192 votes.