US congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks with the press on Nov. 6, 2018, in New York, and says she and her team are doing all in their power to get people to vote in her favor in the immigrant districts of Queens and the Bronx, so she can make a strong entrance into Congress. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

One of the Democratic Party's rising stars, congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, hopes to boost the vote in her favor in the immigrant districts of Queens and the Bronx in order to make a strong entrance into Congress

"Don't forget to vote," 28-year-old campaign volunteer Gabriel Hernandez repeated in Spanish at the subway exit on Elmhurst Avenue in Queens.