California Sen. Kamala Harris talks in the second night of the Democratic Party's first debate in Miami, Florida, USA, June 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/GIORGIO VIERA

Presidential candidate and California Sen. Kamala Harris talks to media during a break in the second night of the Democratic Party's first debate in Miami, Florida, USA, June 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/GIORGIO VIERA

Presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders talks to media during a break in the second night of the Democratic Party's first debate in Miami, Florida, USA, June 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/GIORGIO VIERA

The second night of a Democratic Party debate between 10 candidates battling to be the party's nominee in the United States 2020 presidential election on Thursday saw participants clash on racial issues, the scope of health-care policies and the universality of government assistance programs.

The debate came a day after the first batch of presidential hopefuls squared off in an event hosted by television network NBC in Miami, as the party decided to divide the field of 20 candidates into two groups of 10 (a few failed to meet the polling and fundraising criteria needed to qualify).