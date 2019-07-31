efe-epaBy Albert Traver. Washington DC

The division between leftists and moderates in the United States' Democratic Party was evident Tuesday during the second debate between their candidates for the US presidential elections, with Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren advocating a progressive agenda to defeat Donald Trump in 2020.

Instead of an expected confrontation between Sanders and Warren, the night's most popular candidates, the progressive senators joined forces against a group of moderates who have been lagging far behind them in the polls.