View of the Adrienne Arsht Center of the Performing Arts, where the First Democratic Presidential Debate will be held in Miami, Florida, USA, June 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/Giorgio Viera

Mounted police monitor people protesting in front of the Adrienne Arsht Center of the Performing Arts, where the first Democratic Presidential Debate will be held in Miami, Florida, USA, June 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO VIERA

Members of the media view the televised debate of the Presidential Candidates in the Democratic Party, which took place in the Adrienne Arsht Center of the Performing Arts, in Miami, Florida, USA, June 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO VIERA

View of the Adrienne Arsht Center of the Performing Arts, where the First Democratic Presidential Debate will be held in Miami, Florida, USA, June 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/Giorgio Viera

Members of the media view the televised debate of the Presidential Candidates in the Democratic Party, which took place in the Adrienne Arsht Center of the Performing Arts, in Miami, Florida, USA, June 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO VIERA

The first cluster of Democratic candidates vying to be the party's nominee in the 2020 presidential election faced off for the opening debate on Wednesday night in Miami, where they addressed hot-button issues such as the ongoing immigration crisis at the United States' southern border, various economic concerns and the looming threat of climate change.

There are currently almost two dozen candidates in the race to be chosen in next year's Democratic National Convention as the party's standard-bearer and rival to incumbent President Donald Trump, who is seeking re-election for a second term in the ballot scheduled to be held on Nov. 3, 2020.