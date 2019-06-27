The first cluster of Democratic candidates vying to be the party's nominee in the 2020 presidential election faced off for the opening debate on Wednesday night in Miami, where they addressed hot-button issues such as the ongoing immigration crisis at the United States' southern border, various economic concerns and the looming threat of climate change.
There are currently almost two dozen candidates in the race to be chosen in next year's Democratic National Convention as the party's standard-bearer and rival to incumbent President Donald Trump, who is seeking re-election for a second term in the ballot scheduled to be held on Nov. 3, 2020.