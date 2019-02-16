US President Donald Trump tells a press conference in Washington on Feb. 15, 2019, of his decision to declare a national emergency in order to obtain a total of $8 billion to build a border wall between the United States and Mexico. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

Democratic Party leaders in the US Congress this Friday called unlawful President Donald Trump's decision to declare a national emergency in order to obtain more funds to build a border wall between the US and Mexico.

"The President's unlawful declaration over a crisis that does not exist does great violence to our Constitution and makes America less safe, stealing from urgently needed defense funds for the security of our military and our nation," House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a joint statement.