House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer - both Democrats - speak with reporters at the US Capitol on Dec. 20, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum building remains closed due to the partial US government shutdown, in Boston, Massachusetts, 24 December 2018. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

A sign announces the closure of the US Parks Department Information Booth and Visitor Center at Faneuil Hall in Boston, Massachusetts, 24 December 2018. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Democratic congressional leaders said Monday that President Donald Trump is "plunging the country into chaos" with his recent attacks on the Federal Reserve and engineering a partial government shutdown, which has left 25 percent of US government agencies without operating funds.

The Democratic declaration comes after Wall Street closed on Monday with heavy losses and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the main market benchmark, fell 2.91 percent - or more than 653 points - in its worst Christmas Eve performance in history.