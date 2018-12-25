Democratic congressional leaders said Monday that President Donald Trump is "plunging the country into chaos" with his recent attacks on the Federal Reserve and engineering a partial government shutdown, which has left 25 percent of US government agencies without operating funds.
The Democratic declaration comes after Wall Street closed on Monday with heavy losses and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the main market benchmark, fell 2.91 percent - or more than 653 points - in its worst Christmas Eve performance in history.