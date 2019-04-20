Presidential hopeful and Democratic Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren speaks at the We The People Summit, at Warner Theater in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has announced her candidacy to be the Democratic nominee for US president, addresses the National Action Network's annual national convention in New York, New York, USA, Apr. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on Friday urged the House of Representatives to initiate the impeachment process against US President Donald Trump for the "severity" of the revelations included in the Mueller report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

"The severity of this misconduct demands that elected officials in both parties set aside political considerations and do their constitutional duty. That means the House should initiate impeachment proceedings against the President of the United States," the senator wrote on her Twitter account.