Health workers distributing leaflets in a market in Ebola-affected Beni, Democratic Republic of The Congo, on Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Mark Naftalin/UNICEF HANDOUT

An Ebola vaccination team member preparing to administer Ebola vaccine in Beni, North Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/UNICEF/MARK NAFTALIN HANDOUT

An Ebola vaccination team member (L) preparing to administer the Ebola vaccine in Beni, North Kivu, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, on Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/UNICEF/MARK NAFTALIN HANDOUT

The Democratic Republic of the Congo confirmed on Tuesday the first case of Ebola in the central African country's province of Ituri, neighboring the northeastern region of North Kivu, where the newest outbreak of the disease began.

Although the authorities had maintained observation in Ituri from the beginning of the outbreak in North Kivu, this is the first official laboratory confirmation of the virus in Ituri.