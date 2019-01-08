Security personnel patrol the exterior of the US Capitol in Washington on Jan. 7, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Michael Reynolds

The National Governors Association, which represents all the nation's governors, both Republicans and Democrats, has asked President Donald Trump and congressional leaders to "immediately" end the partial government shutdown and resolve their differences.

In a letter dated Monday and published on Tuesday, the governors cite the negative effects of the partial shutdown both on federal employees - mentioning the roughly 800,000 of whom have been idled and are receiving no paychecks - and on the country's economy.