Police speak with Trump supporters before the official kick-off of New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's presidential campaign near Columbus Circle in New York on 24 March 2019. EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, one of the aspirants for the Democratic presidential nomination for the 2020 elections, on Sunday here criticized President Donald Trump, calling him a "coward" and accusing him of stirring up hatred, division and fear.

"Our president is a coward," said Gillibrand in a fiery speech officially kicking off her presidential campaign with the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Manhattan in the background.