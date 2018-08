Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts addressed the National Press Club in Washington DC on Aug. 21, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Michael Reynolds

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday presented a radical proposal against corruption that includes temporarily prohibiting lawmakers from owning stocks and permanently banning them from being hired by lobbying groups, amid speculation about a possible presidential run in 2020.

Warren told the National Press Club that her plan - set forth in a new bill called the Anti-Corruption and Public Integrity Act - would close the revolving door between the big companies and the government.