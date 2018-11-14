Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson on Tuesday accused Republicans, including President Donald Trump, of "bullying" and "threatening" election officials to get them to halt the recount of the ballots in two key Florida midterm election races.

The Senate and gubernatorial races in the southeastern state on Nov. 6 were very close, with the GOP garnering less than 0.5 percent more votes than the Democratic candidates in the initial count of the ballots - although that preliminary count did not include thousands of votes that had been cast by mail or where the ballots could not be read by the vote counting machines and thus must be counted by hand.