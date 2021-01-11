A Capitol Police officer stands at the East Front of the US Capitol as the US national flag flies at half-staff to honor a fallen US Capitol police officer two days after a mob of Trump supporters rioted on the grounds, in Washington, DC, USA, 08 January 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Richard Bigo Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald J. Trump and his baseless claims of voter fraud, takes a seat in the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after breaching Capitol security during a protest against Congress certifying Joe Biden as the next president in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January, 2020 (issued 08 January 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi delivers remarks during a press conference in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 07 January 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that steps will be taken to pass a resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

"This resolution calls on the Vice President to convene and mobilize the Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment to declare the President incapable of executing the duties of his office," Pelosi said in a letter to lawmakers following the assault on the Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters that resulted in five deaths, including that of a police officer. EFE-EPA