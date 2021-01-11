United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that steps will be taken to pass a resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.
"This resolution calls on the Vice President to convene and mobilize the Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment to declare the President incapable of executing the duties of his office," Pelosi said in a letter to lawmakers following the assault on the Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters that resulted in five deaths, including that of a police officer. EFE-EPA