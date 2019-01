US President Donald J. Trump speaks to the nation in his first-prime address from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Jan 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/CARLOS BARRIA / POOL

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (R) and Senate Minority Leader Democrat Chuck Schumer (L) pose for pictures after delivering a live address to the nation on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Jan 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Washington, Jan 8 (efe-epa) - Democratic leaders in the US Congress on Tuesday criticized US President Donald Trump's speech in which he spoke of a "growing crisis" on the border with Mexico and demanded that the president reopen the government, which has been partially closed for 18 days.

“President Trump must stop holding the American people hostage, must stop manufacturing a crisis, and must re-open the government,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a speech immediately following Trump's.