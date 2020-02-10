New Hampshire now has the task before it of providing the venue for the selection of a Democratic front-runner in the party's presidential primary race, but the candidate - so say most observers and voters - must be able to beat President Donald Trump, concern on that score rising in the wake of the chaotic Iowa caucus fiasco where both democratic socialist Bernie Sanders and moderate Pete Buttigieg proclaimed themselves the winner.
Sanders emerged from the Iowa caucuses with good support. He enjoys a couple of pluses in New Hampshire, where during the 2016 primary he got the support of 60 percent of the voters and had the key geographical advantage of being from neighboring Vermont. However, Buttigieg has the "surprise" factor that he exploited in Iowa.