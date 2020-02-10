Democratic Party presidential candidate Andrew Yang speaks in Manchester, New Hampshire, on 08 February 2020. The first of the US national primaries is to be held in New Hampshire on 11 February 2020. EFE/EPA/KATHERINE TAYLOR

Supporters of Republican President Donald Trump rally outside a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg in Nashua, New Hampshire, on 09 February 2020. The New Hampshire primaries are to be held on 11 February 2020. EFE/EPA/KATHERINE TAYLOR

People attend a Pete Buttigieg campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire, on 09 February 2020. The first US national primary is to be held in New Hampshire on 11 February 2020. EFE/EPA/KATHERINE TAYLOR

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, campaigns in Nashua, New Hampshire, on 09 February 2020. The first national primary is to be held in New Hampshire on 11 February 2020. EFE/EPA/KATHERINE TAYLOR

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden talks to voters gathered for a campaign event in Hampton, New Hampshire, on 09 February 2020. The first state primary in the US presidential campaign will be held in New Hampshire on 11 February 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren listen to her speak to an audience in Concord, New Hampshire, on 09 February 2020. The first US national primary is to be held in New Hampshire on 11 February 2020. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren addresses an audience in Concord, New Hampshire, on 09 February 2020. The first US national primary is to be held in New Hampshire on 11 February 2020. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Democratic Party presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks in Manchester, New Hampshire, on 08 February 2020. The first of the US national primaries is to be held in New Hampshire on 11 February 2020. EFE/EPA/KATHERINE TAYLOR

Democratic Party presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks in Manchester, New Hampshire, on 08 February 2020. The first of the US national primaries is to be held in New Hampshire on 11 February 2020. EFE/EPA/KATHERINE TAYLOR

Democratic Party presidential candidate Tom Steyer speaks in Manchester, New Hampshire, on 08 February 2020. The first of the US national primaries is to be held in New Hampshire on 11 February 2020. EFE/EPA/KATHERINE TAYLOR

New Hampshire now has the task before it of providing the venue for the selection of a Democratic front-runner in the party's presidential primary race, but the candidate - so say most observers and voters - must be able to beat President Donald Trump, concern on that score rising in the wake of the chaotic Iowa caucus fiasco where both democratic socialist Bernie Sanders and moderate Pete Buttigieg proclaimed themselves the winner.

Sanders emerged from the Iowa caucuses with good support. He enjoys a couple of pluses in New Hampshire, where during the 2016 primary he got the support of 60 percent of the voters and had the key geographical advantage of being from neighboring Vermont. However, Buttigieg has the "surprise" factor that he exploited in Iowa.