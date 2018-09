Photo taken on Sept. 26, 2018, showing Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, before which Christine Blasey Ford (not shown) will testify concerning her allegations of sexual abuse by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. EFE-EPA/ Michael Reynolds

Democratic lawmakers and the emergence of new accusations of sexual abuse are raising the pressure on Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee for the vacant Supreme Court seat, one day before one of his alleged victim testifies before the Senate.

On Wednesday, an attorney released a sworn statement by a third woman who claims that the Kavanaugh was present decades ago when several young men raped her and that he participated in group abuse of women during a party.