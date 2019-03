Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi participates in a press conference at the Capitol in Washington on March 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Michael Reynolds

Democratic lawmakers in the US House of Representatives on Tuesday presented a bill that would provide legal access to citizenship for thousands of immigrants shielded under assorted protection programs, including the so-called "Dreamers" who were brought to this country as children.

The initiative would affect the beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and the Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) program.