The legal team of the Democrats in the US House of Representatives on Monday presented what it considers to be the "ABC's" of the impeachment case against President Donald Trump: abuse of power, betraying the national interest and election corruption.
These alleged actions by the president, according to Democratic legal experts, constitute sufficient reason to draft the so-called "articles of impeachment" against the president, that is to formally accuse him of committing "high crimes and misdeameanors" that may result in his removal from office.