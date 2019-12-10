efe-epaBy Alex Segura Lozano Washington

The legal team of the Democrats in the US House of Representatives on Monday presented what it considers to be the "ABC's" of the impeachment case against President Donald Trump: abuse of power, betraying the national interest and election corruption.

These alleged actions by the president, according to Democratic legal experts, constitute sufficient reason to draft the so-called "articles of impeachment" against the president, that is to formally accuse him of committing "high crimes and misdeameanors" that may result in his removal from office.