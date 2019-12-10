Video of President Donald Trump is shown during the House Judiciary Committee hearing on impeachment on Capitol Hill in Washington, 09 December 2019. EFE-EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins (R-Georgia), at right, speaks during the committee hearing on impeachment of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, 09 December 2019. EFE/EPA/Anna Moneymaker / POOL

The legal team of the Democrats in the US House of Representatives on Monday presented what it considers to be the "ABC's" of the impeachment case against President Donald Trump: abuse of power, betraying the national interest and election corruption.

These alleged actions by the president, according to Democratic legal experts, constitute sufficient reason to draft the so-called "articles of impeachment" against the president, that is to formally accuse him of committing "high crimes and misdeameanors" that may result in his removal from office.