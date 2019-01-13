US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Jackson County Sheriff AJ Louderback (R) participate in a roundtable discussion on border security and safe communities with State, local and community leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA Jan. 11, 2019. EPA/FILE/SHAWN THEW

House Democrats on Saturday said they would explore allegations that President Donald Trump has sought to limit documentation of his meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Sunday.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel (Democrat, New York), responding to a report about Trump's meetings with the Russian president, said his committee would hold hearings on the claims, in what could be one of the first actions by Democrats to probe the president since they took control of the House in Jan.