Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (r foreground) joins Democratic lawmakers from the House and Senate at an event held to unveil policing reform and equal justice legislation on Capitol Hill in Washington DC on 08 June 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Democratic Senator from California Kamala Harris joins Democratic lawmakers from the House and Senate at an event held to unveil policing reform and equal justice legislation, on Capitol Hill in Washington DC on 08 June 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer joins other Democratic lawmakers from the House and Senate at an event held to unveil policing reform and equal justice legislation, on Capitol Hill in Washington DC on 08 June 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Democratic lawmakers on Monday unveiled an ambitious bill designed to reform US police departments, including language to prohibit the tactics that caused the death of George Floyd and which would facilitate lawsuits against officers who unjustly injure or kill people.

The legislation, pushed by African American and progressive lawmakers in the Congressional Black Caucus, seeks to respond to the overwhelming public indignation that Floyd's murder has unleashed.