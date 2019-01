House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (r) and Congressman Mike Thompson (D-Calif.) (c) listen to former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords (l) during a Washington press conference to announce House legislation on tighter background checks for firearms purchases. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks during a Washington press conference to announce House legislation on tighter background checks for firearms purchases. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (l) speaks during a Washington press conference to announce House legislation on tighter background checks for firearms purchases as former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords (c) listens. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

House Democrats on Tuesday presented a bill to strengthen background checks during both public and private weapons purchases in the US.

"We say enough is enough by bringing commonsense, bipartisan background check legislation to the floor of the House," House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi said at a press conference, adding that recent polling shows strong support around the country for background checks.