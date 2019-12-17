Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to the media about the likely Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump (not shown) in Washington on 16 December 2019. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Democratic lawmakers in the US Congress on Monday proposed a roadmap to a possible Senate trial of President Donald Trump which would include new testimony from former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

"Senate Democrats believe strongly, and I trust Senate Republicans agree, that this trial must be one that is fair, that considers all of the relevant facts, and that exercises the Senate's 'sole Power of Impeachment' under the Constitution with integrity and dignity," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said at a Washington press conference.