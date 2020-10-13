Judge Amy Coney Barrett, gets up to take a break during the first day of her Senate confirmation hearing to the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 12 October 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIN SCHAFF / POOL

With the aim of mobilizing US voters 22 days before the Nov. 3 election, Democratic lawmakers on Monday placed the future of former President Barack Obama's health care reform, colloquially known as "Obamacare," in the center of the debate over the make-up of the Supreme Court.

Democrats' objective was to get away from personal attacks on Judge Amy Coney Barrett, nominated to fill the vacant high court seat by President Donald Trump, and focus on Obama's health care reform with an eye toward reminding voters what is in play in the upcoming nationwide balloting.