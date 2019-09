Democratic Speaker of the House from California Nancy Pelosi speaks to the media at the US Capitol in Washington DC, USA, Sept. 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Democratic Party members of the United States House of Representatives have settled on a narrow impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, according to EFE/Dow Jones.

The inquiry will focus on Trump's campaign to enlist Ukraine to hurt a political rival, a rapid strategy that will produce hearings within a few weeks and build to a possible vote by November. EFE-EPA