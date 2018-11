Democratic House Minority leader from California Nancy Pelosi (R) reacts with other House of Representatives Democrats to returns from the 2018 midterm general election during a House Democratic Election Night event at the Hyatt Regency in Washington, DC, USA, 06 November 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

People react to the election returns at the House Democratic Election Night event hosted by Democratic House Minority leader from California Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair Ben Ray Lujan from New Mexico for the 2018 midterm general election at the Hyatt Regency in Washington, DC, USA, 06 November 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Democratic House candidate from Kansas Sharice Davids speaks to her supporters after winning her race at her election night watch party at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Olathe, Kansas, USA, 06 November 2018. Davids is the first lesbian Native American Congresswoman by beating Republican incumbent Kevin Yoder. Davids is one of several first-time female candidates that helped the Democratic Party takeover in the House of Representatives. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Democratic candidate to represent Virginia's seventh Congressional district in the US House of Representatives Abigail Spanberger declares victory over Republican incumbent Representative Dave Brat, with her family at an election night watch party in Richmond, Virginia, USA, 06 November 2018. Voters across the nation are selecting who will represent them on local, state and national levels. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Supporters of Democratic candidate for California's 48th District house seat Harley Rouda watch news reports about results in the 2018 midterm general election at the Newport Beach Marriott in Newport Beach, California, USA, 06 November 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Supporters of Democratic House candidate from Kansas Sharice Davids cheer and cry after learning she won her race at her election night watch party at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Olathe, Kansas, USA, 06 November 2018. Davids is the first lesbian Native American Congresswoman by beating Republican incumbent Kevin Yoder. Davids is one of several first-time female candidates that helped the Democratic Party takeover in the House of Representatives. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The Democrats on Tuesday snatched the majority in the US House of Representatives from the Republicans in the midterm elections, according to projections by major national television channels.

With polling stations across the west coast of the country barely closed, estimates point at a Democrats' victory in the lower house, achieving at least the 23 seats that were needed to take the House from Republican control.