Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (l) holds a press conference with Senate Judiciary Committee ranking Democrat Dianne Feinstein (r) at the Capitol in Washington DC on Oct. 4, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal (l) and Mazie Hirono a meeting with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, a Republican, in the Capitol in Washington DC on Oct. 4, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer suggested Thursday that the FBI - in conducting a confidential investigation this week - found indications of "misconduct" by President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, regarding alleged sexual abuse.

Schumer told a press conference that he disagrees with a statement by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, a Republican, that the FBI report found "no hint of misconduct" by Kavanaugh and he called for the report to be publicly released, along with the White House order to the FBI to conduct the investigation.