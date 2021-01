(R-L) Walking from the House side of the US Capitol, the impeachment managers Representatives Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Diana DeGette (D-CO), David Cicilline (D-RI), Joaquin Castro (D-TX), Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Ted Lieu (D-CA), Stacey Plaskett (D-US Virgin Islands AT-Large), Joe Neguse (D-CO), and Madeleine Dean (D-PA) deliver the Impeachment Article to the Senate floor in Washington, DC, USA, 25 January 2021. EPA-EFE/Melina Mara / POOL

Clerk of the US House of Representatives' Cheryl Johnson (L), with acting Sergeant at Arms of the U.S. House of Representatives Timothy Blodgett (R) and House Impeachment managers, carries the article of impeachment to the Senate floor in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 25 January 2021. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

For the second time in just over a year, United States Democrats have delivered an article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate, thus triggering a new impeachment trial, this time for "incitement of insurrection" in relation to the assault on the Capitol that left five dead.

Monday's process formally launches his second impeachment trial, but Democrats and Republicans agreed that the process should not begin until the week of Feb. 8, giving Trump time to prepare his defense. EFE-EPA