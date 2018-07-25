US Democratic Senator Dick Durbin (C) speaks during a press conference surrounded by Democratic legislators (L-R) Pete Aguilar, Luis Gutierrez, Judy Chu and Norma Torres, in Washington DC on July 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/Alex Segura

A group of Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday urged the Donald Trump administration to reunite the thousands of migrant children separated from their parents at the border with their parents within the 24 hours, when the deadline set by a federal judge expires.

"The American Academy of Pediatrics tells us what's happened to these kids ... is institutional child abuse, at the hands of our government," said Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, the second highest lawmaker within his party in the upper house, at a press conference.