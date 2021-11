US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks with reporters on Nov. 3, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington.. EFE/Michael Reynolds

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told her fellow Democrats in Congress at a closed-door meeting that her aim is to bring President Joe Biden's social spending plan to a vote Thursday evening and to do the same on Friday with the infrastructure plan, hoping to pass both before the weekend.

A top-level Democratic advisor in the lower house told EFE that this was Pelosi's intention, although that could change, depending on circumstances.