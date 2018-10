Indian policemen use water canon to disperse the Bharty Janta Party (BJP) Youth workers named Youvamorcha against the state government'Äôs refusal to file a review petition against the top Indian court's verdict on Sabarimala Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, India Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/PRAKASH ELAMAKKARA

A protest by Hindu nationalists against a Supreme Court decision to allow women to enter a temple in southern India led to clashes with police on Thursday.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), student wing of the ruling BJP - led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi - held the demonstration in Thiruvananthapuram, capital of the state of Kerala.