People protest against US President Donald J. Trump giving Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker oversight of the Special Counsel investigation into alleged Russian 2016 presidential election meddling, at Times Square in New York, New York, USA, 08 November 2018. Upon the request of US President Donald J. Trump, Jeff Sessions handed in his resignation as US Attorney General, 07 November, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will no longer oversee the federal Russia investigation. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

People protest against US President Donald J. Trump giving Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker oversight of the Special Counsel investigation into alleged Russian 2016 presidential election meddling, at Times Square in New York, New York, USA, 08 November 2018. Upon the request of US President Donald J. Trump, Jeff Sessions handed in his resignation as US Attorney General, 07 November, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will no longer oversee the federal Russia investigation. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

People protest against US President Donald J. Trump giving Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker oversight of the Special Counsel investigation into alleged Russian 2016 presidential election meddling, at Times Square in New York, New York, USA, 08 November 2018. Upon the request of US President Donald J. Trump, Jeff Sessions handed in his resignation as US Attorney General, 07 November, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will no longer oversee the federal Russia investigation. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

People protest against US President Donald J. Trump giving Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker oversight of the Special Counsel investigation into alleged Russian 2016 presidential election meddling, at Lafayette Park in Washington, DC, USA, 08 November 2018. Upon the request of US President Donald J. Trump, Jeff Sessions handed in his resignation as US Attorney General, 07 November, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will no longer oversee the federal Russia investigation. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A woman holds up a candle while participating in a protest against US President Donald J. Trump giving Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker oversight of the Special Counsel investigation into alleged Russian 2016 presidential election meddling, at Lafayette Park in Washington, DC, USA, 08 November 2018. Upon the request of US President Donald J. Trump, Jeff Sessions handed in his resignation as US Attorney General, 07 November, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will no longer oversee the federal Russia investigation. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

People protest against US President Donald J. Trump giving Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker oversight of the Special Counsel investigation into alleged Russian 2016 presidential election meddling, at Lafayette Park in Washington, DC, USA, 08 November 2018. Upon the request of US President Donald J. Trump, Jeff Sessions handed in his resignation as US Attorney General, 07 November, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will no longer oversee the federal Russia investigation. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

People protest against US President Donald J. Trump giving Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker oversight of the Special Counsel investigation into alleged Russian 2016 presidential election meddling, at Lafayette Park in Washington, DC, USA, 08 November 2018. Upon the request of US President Donald J. Trump, Jeff Sessions handed in his resignation as US Attorney General, 07 November, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will no longer oversee the federal Russia investigation. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Demonstrations across the US call for further investigations of Russia

Demonstrations across the US call for further investigations of Russia

Thousands of demonstrators across the US on Thursday called on Donald Trump's government to maintain the investigation into the alleged Russian 2016 presidential election meddling, led by special prosecutor Robert Mueller.

The dismissal of Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, and the provisional appointment of Matthew Whitaker in his place , who is critical of Mueller and the investigation, raised fears that the Department of Justice will finally comply with Trump's desire to close it.